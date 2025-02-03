Longtime Ambulance Corps Captain From Hudson Valley Dies: 'Mentor, Friend, Guiding Light'

Eiben, a 60-year member of the Tuxedo Volunteer Ambulance Corps, died on Friday, Jan. 31, her son Edward Humenanski announced.

Eiben was a pillar of the TVAC for 60 years, serving with unwavering passion and commitment. Under her leadership, TVAC expanded and thrived, earning accolades that recognized both her contributions and the organization’s growth.

"Lorraine Eiben will be remembered not only for her remarkable achievements but also for her kindness, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the values that define TVAC," said Tuxedo Volunteer Ambulance Corps President John P. Kilduff in a statement.

"Lorraine was a mentor, a friend, and a guiding light to so many of us, and her absence has already been deeply felt," Kilduff added.

The Tuxedo Volunteer Ambulance Corps Board of Directors and members expressed their condolences to Eiben’s family and friends, vowing to honor her legacy by continuing to uphold the mission she championed for decades.

In accordance with Eiben’s wishes, her family has announced that no public services will be held.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.