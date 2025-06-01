Loaded Gun Found During Gas Station Welfare Check Lands NY Man Up To 20 Years In PA Prison

Daniel Enrique Perez, 52, of Newburgh, was sentenced to eight to 20 years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility after a Bucks County jury found him guilty of felony firearm possession in April, according to the DA’s Office.

The incident happened around 12:11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at the Sunoco gas station on Bethlehem Pike in Hilltown Township.

Hilltown Township police were called for a welfare check and found Perez unresponsive and in an altered state next to a vehicle at the pump, the DA said.

Officers reported Perez had slurred speech, difficulty staying conscious, and struggled to show ID, prosecutors said. During the encounter, they spotted a loaded Ruger pistol stashed in the center dash of his car — just inches from the gear shifter.

Body camera footage played at trial showed Perez admitting the gun was his, the DA’s Office noted.

Investigators also discovered Perez had a suspended license and a violent criminal history, including a 1995 felony conviction in New York for attempted murder and robbery with a firearm, making him legally barred from possessing any guns.

Common Pleas Judge Stephen A. Corr imposed the sentence within the aggravated range of Pennsylvania’s sentencing guidelines, officials said.

The case was investigated by Sgt. Timothy Murphy and Officer Deslyn Nurse of the Hilltown Township Police Department. It was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Monica W. Furber.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.