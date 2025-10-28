'Living Landmark': Esteemed NYS Supreme Court Judge, Hudson Valley Trailblazer Dies At 76

The Honorable John W. Sweeny Jr., a longtime judge who served on the New York State Supreme Court, died on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the age of 76, according to his obituary.

Known for his sharp intellect, deep integrity, and quiet strength, he was regarded by colleagues as a consummate gentleman who led by example both in and out of the courtroom.

A Notre Dame graduate with a law degree from Fordham University, Sweeny began his legal career in private practice before joining the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office as Administrative Assistant District Attorney. He went on to serve as a Confidential Law Secretary to two Supreme Court justices and was later elected Putnam County Court Judge, where he handled criminal, family, surrogate, and Supreme Court cases.

His judicial career reached new heights in 2000 when he was elected to the New York State Supreme Court, eventually becoming the Senior Resident Justice for Putnam County. Four years later, he was appointed by Governor George Pataki to the Appellate Division, First Department, marking the first time a Putnam County judge had ever served on that court. He was later reappointed by Governors David Paterson and Andrew Cuomo.

In 2019, Sweeny earned another historic distinction when he was selected to serve temporarily on the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court — a first for a Putnam County judge since the 18th century.

His service and professionalism earned him numerous honors over the years, including the U.S. Army Reserve Employer Support Award, the Society of Irish American Lawyers Distinguished Achievement Award, and the Distinguished Service Award from the Fraternal Order of Police. Most recently, he was recognized as a “Living Landmark of Putnam County” for his lifelong contributions to the community, his obituary said.

Outside the courtroom, Sweeny was deeply involved in civic and charitable work. He volunteered at local events such as the Putnam 4-H Fair and Holiday on the Lake, served as president of the Putnam County chapter of the American Cancer Society, and sat on the Putnam Arts Council board. Proud of his Irish heritage, he co-founded the Putnam County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick and later served as Grand Marshal of the Putnam-Northern Westchester St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Sweeny’s influence extended across the state legal community. He served in leadership roles within the New York State Bar Association, the Association of Family Court Judges, and various state commissions aimed at improving fairness and efficiency in the court system.

Justice Sweeny is survived by his wife of 43 years, Alana, and sons James (Kelcey), Brian, and Patrick, as well as Michael Schmutzer, whom the family lovingly considers a fourth son.

Visitation will be held at the Historic Courthouse in Carmel on Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 9 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, will then take place at St. John the Evangelist Church in Mahopac on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m.

Click here to read Sweeny's full obituary.

