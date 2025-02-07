Live Bird Markets Shut Down In Hudson Valley To Stop Avian Flu Spread

An order issued by the Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) on Friday, Feb. 7, directed live bird markets in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties to close for five days, Gov. Hochul’s office said.

The emergency measure comes after health officials confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)–or bird flu–has been detected at seven live bird markets in Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx since Friday, Jan. 31. Outbreaks have also been confirmed in Suffolk and Ulster counties, as Daily Voice reported.

A temporary shutdown is necessary to break the virus’ transmission cycle and prevent further spread, Hochul’s office said.

“Safeguarding public health is all about being proactive,” Hochul said. “My top priority will always be to keep New Yorkers safe, and I have directed our state agencies to use all available resources to ensure we are taking every measure necessary to keep the risk to the public low.”

What the Emergency Order Requires

Markets that have tested positive for HPAI must immediately shut down, depopulate, disinfect, and remain closed for at least five days before reopening.

All other live bird markets in NYC, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties must sell down inventory for three days, then close for five days after completing state-mandated cleaning and disinfection.

No poultry deliveries will be allowed to any affected markets from Friday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 14.

Markets cannot reopen until they pass an inspection by an AGM animal health inspector.

Bird flu is a highly contagious virus that is deadly to poultry and has been known to spread between farms and live bird markets. While the risk to humans remains low, poultry industry workers will be monitored for symptoms, and any who become ill will be evaluated for infection, Hochul said.

Since the start of 2024, there have been 67 human cases of avian influenza in the US, though none have been in New York State. The USDA has also confirmed cases of HPAI in wild birds and poultry across multiple states.

The New York State Department of Health urged poultry farmers to ramp up biosecurity measures and limit outdoor exposure for their flocks. Additional recommended measures include:

Avoid contact with wild birds, especially ducks and geese.

Limit outdoor access for poultry to prevent exposure to infected droppings.

Review biosecurity plans and strengthen safety measures to protect flocks.

Report sick birds or unusual deaths to state and federal agencies.

To report sick birds or a sudden drop in egg production, poultry owners should call AGM’s Division of Animal Industry at (518) 457-3502 or the USDA at (866) 536-7593.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.