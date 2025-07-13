Listeria Scare Leads To Recall Of Mushroom Product

The recall, posted by the FDA on Saturday, July 12, involves 200-gram packages of “Needle Mushrooms” distributed by LLK Trading Inc., a company based in Linden, New Jersey.

According to the notice, routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, nausea, and diarrhea. No illnesses have been reported as of the announcement.

The mushrooms were delivered to Bally Produce Corp. in Maspeth, Queens, and were sold to Datang Supermarket Inc. The product is packaged in clear plastic on the top and solid blue plastic on the bottom.

Sales of the mushrooms have been suspended while the FDA and the company investigate the source of the contamination.

Consumers are advised not to eat the recalled mushrooms and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. The company can be reached for questions Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST at 908-290-3061.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.