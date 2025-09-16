LimeWire Buys Fyre Festival's Infamous Brand, Asks 'What Could Possibly Go Wrong?'

LimeWire has officially acquired the Fyre Festival brand, the once-defunct file-sharing service said in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The announcement poked fun at the infamous Fyre Festival's 2017 failure, asking "What Could Possibly Go Wrong?"

Founder Billy McFarland sold Fyre's trademarks and social media accounts in a July eBay auction for $245,300. On a livestream, the Millburn, New Jersey, native said about the final price, "This sucks, it's so low."

LimeWire says it wants to transform one of pop culture's biggest punchlines into a new kind of experience.

"Fyre became a symbol of hype gone wrong, but it also made history," LimeWire CEO Julian Zehetmayr said. "We're not bringing the festival back - we're bringing the brand and the meme back to life. This time with real experiences, and without the cheese sandwiches."

In 2017, Fyre became infamous after the music festival left ticket holders stranded on Great Exuma, a sparsely populated island in The Bahamas. Guests arrived at the purported concert site to find there were no performers, emergency tents for housing, and unimpressive meals of cheese sandwiches and small salads.

The "luxury" festival earned tremendous criticism and countless jokes about its failure. Many people online mocked the predominantly wealthy and social media influencer-heavy class of attendees stuck on the island about 150 miles southeast of Nassau.

McFarland was later convicted of wire fraud and served about three and a half years before his 2022 release. Ja Rule co-founded Fyre with McFarland but was cleared of wrongdoing in 2019, with The Guardian reporting that the rapper's promotion didn't lead to ticket sales.

After leaving prison, McFarland tried to revive the failed brand by organizing Fyre Festival 2 off the coast of Cancún, Mexico. The rebooted event planned for May was eventually postponed, and McFarland put the Fyre brand up for sale.

LimeWire outbid several competitors, including actor Ryan Reynolds' creative agency, Maximum Effort. Fyre event producer Andy King appeared in a 2019 commercial for Reynolds' Aviator Gin, which joked about King's Netflix documentary revelation that he was prepared to give oral sex to a customs officer to secure a water shipment for the doomed festival.

Reynolds congratulated LimeWire for winning the rights to Fyre.

"I look forward to attending their first event, but will be bringing my own palette of water," he said.

Reynolds also pokes fun at Fyre Festival in a new Visa commercial, saying the credit card is "everywhere you want to be and some places you really don't."

According to the launch website, Fyre's revival appears to be centered around LimeWire's $LMWR cryptocurrency token, while promising real-world events that are "bold, self-aware, and impossible to ignore."

"We're not here to repeat the mistakes — we're here to own the meme and do it right," said LimeWire chief operating officer Marcus Feistl. "Fyre became a symbol of everything that can go wrong. Now it's our chance to show what happens when you pair cultural relevance with real execution."

LimeWire was effectively shut down in 2010 after a court ruling found it facilitated copyright violations, NBC News reported. Austrian brothers Julian and Paul Zehetmayr relaunched the brand in 2022, primarily as a platform for nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

TechCrunch reported that McFarland still owes $26 million in restitution to victims of the original Fyre Festival.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.