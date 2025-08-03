Life-Threatening Risk To Kids Sparks Recall Of Popular Magnetic Toy

Tegu issued the recall for about 22,850 of its Magnetic Floating Stackers toys sold in the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 31. The recall also impacts around 1,977 stackers in Canada and 190 in Mexico.

The recalled toys contain small magnets that can loosen and detach. If more than one is swallowed, the magnets can attract each other inside the digestive system, which may cause perforations, twisting, or blockages of the intestines, as well as blood poisoning and death.

Tegu received 31 reports of magnets coming loose from the toys. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The toys were available at toy, children's, and specialty stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon.com and Tegu.com. The stackers were sold between August 2018 and April 2025 for about $40.

The wooden toys have a base, six stacking pieces, two posts, and two top figures that connect with magnets. The recall affects two models: Rainbow and Big Top.

Parents should immediately take the toys away from children. Customers should also contact Tegu for a free replacement.

You can learn more about the recall on Tegu's website or by calling 877-834-8869.

