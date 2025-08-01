K-9 Attacks Bystander At Funeral For Slain Nypd Detective

The incident happened Thursday, July 31, during services for Islam, who was among four people shot and killed earlier this week inside a Manhattan highrise on Park Avenue.

A Suffolk County Police spokesperson told Daily Voice the door of a police vehicle became ajar during the funeral, allowing the department’s K-9 to escape. The dog bit a bystander before officers were able to intervene and restrain it.

“The dog's handler recalled the dog and gained custody,” the spokesperson said, adding that the department is reviewing the incident.

It’s unclear what injuries, if any, the bystander suffered.

The K-9 bite unfolded amid a large-scale show of solidarity, as hundreds of officers gathered to honor Islam, a husband and father of two was posthumously promoted to Detective First Grade by NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch during the funeral.

“His watch may be over but his impact will never be,” Tisch said. Turning to his grieving wife and sons, she continued: “Look around you. Look at all the NYPD officers here, and outside. I stand with you.”

Services began at a mosque in the Bronx before a multi-vehicle procession carried his body to Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, New Jersey.

Cornell grad Julia Hyman, 27, and Blackstone exec Wesley LePatner, 43, also died in the attack.

