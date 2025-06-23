Legislator Stalked Outside His Long Island Home: Police

Joshua Smith, 47, of Kings Park, was arrested on Indian Head Road at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Monday, June 23, 2025, according to Suffolk County Police.

Between Sunday, June 16 and Tuesday, June 18, Smith allegedly parked a white 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck in Legislator Robert Trotta’s driveway multiple times and revved the engine, police said. Trotta reported the unsettling activity to police on Wednesday, June 19. Detectives from the department’s Major Case Unit tracked and arrested Smith less than a week later.

Smith, of 26 Burr Ave., was charged with Misdemeanor Stalking 4th Degree. He was released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Trotta—who has represented Suffolk’s 13th Legislative District since 2014—is a lifelong Smithtown resident, former Suffolk County Police detective, and veteran of the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force. He has received numerous accolades, including “Cop of the Year” in 1993 and “Detective of the Year” in 2001. He is serving his sixth and final term.

The legislator did not address the arrest during a Facebook Live campaign update posted shortly after the release. In the video, Trotta focused on legislative accomplishments and voter outreach efforts, but made no mention of the ongoing investigation or the incident at his home.

Trotta and his wife live in Fort Salonga and have two adult children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.