Legionnaires' Outbreak: 2 Dead, Over 30 Infected In Hudson Valley Summer Surge

Westchester Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said Monday, Sept. 8, that the hot, humid weather has created an “ideal environment” for legionella bacteria to thrive.

“Our hearts go out to these families that have been impacted,” she said of the two confirmed fatalities resulting from the outbreak. Those who died lived in White Plains and New Rochelle, but were not identified, NBC 4 New York reported.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe type of pneumonia caused by inhaling mist or vapor contaminated with Legionella, which grows in warm, stagnant water. It is not spread from person to person.

Symptoms include cough, fever, chills, muscle aches, shortness of breath, headache, fatigue, or confusion. Officials urge anyone experiencing flu-like illness to seek medical care immediately, noting that early treatment can save lives.

Regional Concerns Mirror NYC Outbreak

The rise in Westchester comes weeks after a major outbreak in Central Harlem sickened more than 100 people and killed six, city officials said in August. In that cluster, investigators found Legionella bacteria in 12 cooling towers across 10 buildings. Towers that tested positive have since undergone required cleaning and disinfection, as Daily Voice reported.

New York City officials stressed at the time that tap water remained safe and that the outbreak was linked only to cooling towers, not residential plumbing.

Strict Oversight For Cooling Towers

Associate Sanitarian Matt Smith from Westchester’s Division of Environmental Health said the county has 561 registered cooling towers, including 142 in White Plains. Each tower must undergo monthly inspections, bacteria sampling every 30 days, and legionella testing every 90 days under state regulations.

Since a large outbreak in 2015, Westchester has stepped up surveillance and response protocols. When clusters are identified, disease investigators interview patients to pinpoint exposures, while environmental teams test potential sources and order immediate disinfection if bacteria are detected.

“These precautions are in place to prevent the kind of outbreak we’ve seen this summer,” Amler said, adding, “The ongoing surveillance is critical, we have to remain vigilant.”

She urged all building owners and facility managers to stay current on maintenance, testing, and reporting requirements.

Who’s Most At Risk

Those 50 and older, smokers, people with chronic lung disease, and anyone with weakened immune systems face higher risks of severe illness. That includes individuals with organ transplants, blood cancers, or advanced kidney disease.

