Lee Zeldin, Elise Stefanik Among Trump Admin Picks From NY Targeted With Bomb Threats

The attacks, which ranged from bomb threats to prank “swatting” calls meant to dispatch a large number of armed police officers to a target’s residence, were made Tuesday night, Nov. 26, and Wednesday morning, Nov. 27.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent, un-America threats to their lives and those who live with them,” said Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the Trump transition team.

Law enforcement responded swiftly to ensure the safety of those targeted, she added.

“President Trump and the entire transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

Among those targeted was Rep. Elise Stefanik, who said she was driving to her Saratoga County home in Schuylerville from Washington, DC for Thanksgiving with her husband and their 3-year-old son when she learned of a bomb threat targeting her residence.

"New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism," Stefanik's office said on X. "We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7."

Stefanik was tapped by Trump to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Also targeted was former congressman and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who said a pipe bomb threat was made against his Long Island home in Shirley with a "pro-Palestinian themed message."

"My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops, "Zeldin said on X. "We are thankful for the swift actions taken by local officers to keep our family, neighbors, and local community secure."

Zeldin was nominated for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The FBI said it is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and is working with its law enforcement partners.

"We take all potential threats seriously and, as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement," the agency said.

No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27.

