Latest Update: New Year’s Eve Storm To Soak These Areas

The storm, which AccuWeather meteorologists call “a trouble-making setup for the Northeast,” will occur from Tuesday night, Dec. 31, into around noontime on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.

“That brewing storm will likely bring drenching rain from North Carolina to Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, much of Pennsylvania, southeastern New York, and southern New England,” according to AccuWeather.

Five-Day Forecast:

Sunday, Dec. 29: Rain and showers with temperatures in the mid-50s. Heavy rain possible Sunday night with thunderstorms in the south.

Monday, Dec. 30: Precipitation will wind down, leading to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures above average in the 50s.

Tuesday, Dec. 31: Clouds will increase overnight, with rain arriving from south to north starting in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to low-50s.

New Year’s Eve: Expect mid-40s in Times Square around midnight.

New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1: Showers will end early afternoon, with clouds remaining and a high around 50 degrees.

Thursday, Jan. 2: Cooler temperatures expected, with a high around 40 degrees and partly to mostly sunny skies.

