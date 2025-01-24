Late-Night Gunfire In Hudson Valley Ends With Loaded Weapon Seized, Suspect Caught: Police

The incident happened in Orange County on Sunday, Jan. 19, at around 2:46 a.m., when City of Newburgh Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the area of 35 Cerone Pl., the department announced on Friday, Jan. 24.

Police arrived at the scene and spotted a man in the area of the activation. As additional officers arrived, the man, identified as 50-year-old Samuel Ponder of Newburgh, allegedly threw a heavy object into nearby woods.

Police detained Ponder and conducted a search of the wooded area, where they located a loaded Glock 42 semiautomatic handgun with .380 caliber ammunition. Further investigation by police and a K9 unit named Raz led to the discovery of a spent .380 shell casing in the ShotSpotter activation zone, the department said.

Ponder was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

First-degree reckless endangerment;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7519. All calls will be kept confidential.

