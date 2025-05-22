Lasik Blamed In Officer's Suicide: 'He Left A Note Saying It Took Everything From Him'

For 26-year-old Ryan Kingerski, it was all of those things — but not in the way he hoped.

“It just … it ruined his life. Ruined it. Completely ruined his life in 12 seconds,” said his father, Tim Kingerski, in an interview with WTAE Pittsburgh.

‘Witty, Charming, Smart’

Ryan, of Monroeville, was described as joyful, loyal, and magnetic. A graduate of Duquesne University and Central Catholic High School, he served for three years with the Penn Hills Police Department, where he worked beside his twin brother, Jacob, according to his obituary published by Soxman Funeral Home and social media posts.

“Witty, charming, smart — a lot of fun to be around,” his mother, Stefanie Kingerski, told KDKA/CBS Pittsburgh.

He dreamed of becoming a police officer since childhood. So when he took a short break in August 2024 to undergo LASIK at LasikPlus on McKnight Road, no one thought it would be anything more than a routine correction.

“They often tout that you go in, and within three days, you're back,” Stefanie said.

Instead, Ryan never wore his uniform again.

'It Destroyed My Quality Of Life'

Following the surgery, Ryan began suffering from persistent headaches, floaters, double vision, and debilitating sensitivity to light. In a heartbreaking online review, he alleged LasikPlus staff misled him about the risks and failed to assess whether he was even a viable candidate.

“LASIK has destroyed my quality of life,” Ryan wrote. “The public deserves to know the truth about LASIK.”

The staff minimized post-surgery risks, offering only vague mentions of "dry eyes" and "healing time," and that he never even met his surgeon, Dr. Rom, beforehand, Ryan wrote. Instead, he was told by Dr. Patel and others that he'd be back to work within days, according to the review.

“They lied to me directly to my face,” Ryan wrote. “They know the average person doesn't understand the medical language. I didn’t either — until I started researching on my own.”

A separate corneal specialist later confirmed he should never have been approved for LASIK, due to thin corneas and a high percentage of tissue removal, as he explained in the review.

“The stats of LASIK are grossly misreported,” Ryan warned. “The surgery not only created vision issues, but I have had a terrible headache for 3 months… It's due to my eyes not focusing or working together.”

Even wearing contact lenses was no longer an option, he added:

“You CANNOT wear normal soft contacts after LASIK… HOA’s can’t be fixed with contacts or glasses. They can only be fixed with expensive scleral lenses, if at all.”

His review ends with a warning:

“Don’t permanently alter your eyes to live without glasses… My vision is worse now than it was prior.”

A Suicide Note And A Mission

Despite seeking help from numerous specialists, Ryan’s condition didn’t improve. In January 2025, his parents found a note that read:

“I can’t take this anymore. LASIK took everything from me.”

“That’s what we were left with,” Stefanie said. “My heart just breaks.”

The Kingerskis say this was not a mental health crisis — it was a medical injury that spiraled into despair.

“People are going to say it was mental health,” Tim said. “It wasn’t. My son before surgery and after surgery were two completely different people.”

LasikPlus declined interviews with KDKA, but released a statement saying suicide cannot be attributed to any single cause and that patients are given consent forms outlining risks.

Still, Ryan’s family says he was never truly warned. And they are not alone.

A Pattern Emerging

Ryan’s story joins a growing number of similar tragedies: Detroit meteorologist Jessica Starr and Texas college student Max Cronin also died by suicide after LASIK, citing complications in their final notes.

Hayden Hutchins, who also suffered post-LASIK damage, runs a social media awareness page that featured Ryan’s story.

“It’s the same pattern,” Hutchins told KDKA. “They’re told it’s 99.99% safe, and when complications arise, they’re dismissed, gaslit, told to ‘let it heal.’”

He is now studying to become an optometrist — motivated by stories like Ryan’s.

“If I had seen a page like mine before LASIK, I never would’ve gotten it,” he said.

Industry And FDA Response

According to the American Refractive Surgery Council, LASIK has a 96% satisfaction rate, with under 1% experiencing serious complications. But former FDA official Morris Waxler, who once approved LASIK devices, now says that decision was a mistake.

“They cut nerves. Sometimes they grow back, sometimes they don’t,” Waxler told WTAE. “For some people, it’s a bigger problem than others.”

The FDA says it is updating its guidance to ensure patients are truly informed before undergoing LASIK and encourages those with complications to file through the MedWatch system.

Remembering Ryan

Ryan was laid to rest at Plum Creek Cemetery following a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church. The Penn Hills Police Advisory Board issued challenge coins in his honor and called him a brother in arms.

“Ryan will always be in our hearts, and his legacy will never be forgotten.”

The Kingerskis are now his voice — encouraging others to report complications, join support groups, and think twice before elective vision surgery.

“We just want to see our boy,” Stefanie said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or visit 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.

