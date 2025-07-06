Lakewood Rabbi Jailed In Teen Luring Case; Community Calls It Big Misunderstanding

Binyomin Kubani, a father of eight and student at Beth Medrash Govoha, was taken into custody last week and remains lodged in the Ocean County Jail on charges of attempting to lure or entice a minor into a motor vehicle, jail records show.

His community, however, says the arrest is a “grave miscarriage of justice.”

The incident, which drew national attention from Jewish media outlets, reportedly began when Kubani stopped at a Route 88 car wash with his child in the car, according to Matzav.com. Kubani approached a teenage worker and asked if he would be willing to clean the carpets at his home, Matzvav.com reports. The teen allegedly stepped away, took a photo of Kubani, and flagged down a passing Lakewood police officer, the outlet says.

Kubani drove away, unaware that the exchange would soon lead to his arrest, supporters say.

While the police report allegedly claims the teen fled after being “solicited,” outlets including Matzav.com report that video footage shows Kubani leaving before the teen, contradicting the allegation.

Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for details on the incident.

A statement released by Beth Medrash Govoha on Sunday, July 6, reads: “We are shocked and horrified by the travesty and miscarriage of justice that has unfolded. The circumstances of this case reflect a disturbing failure of the system.”

The letter, signed by Rabbi Yosef Heinemann, CEO of the yeshiva, called Kubani “a respected ben Torah, beloved husband, and proud father of seven.” It urges the community “to stand united in support of truth, justice, and this precious family.”

Video from the rally showed hundreds gathered in peaceful protest, many dressed in traditional Orthodox Jewish clothing and holding signs of support.

Beth Medrash Govoha says it is using “every resource and tool at our disposal” to clear Kubani’s name.

“Our dear student R’ Binyamin must be returned home without delay,” the letter says. “We will not rest until justice is fully served, and this terrible wrong is righted.”

