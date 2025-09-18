Lady Gaga Brings Mayhem Back To NYC, DC & Boston — New 2026 Dates Added!

Gaga doesn’t do small, and she doesn’t do repeat unless the demand is unstoppable. This tour is a runaway success—selling out arenas coast to coast, already pulling in more than $80 million, and climbing into the ranks of her most lucrative tours ever. Adding encores at Madison Square Garden, Capital One Arena, and TD Garden is her way of saying: if you thought you were too late, think again.

Imagine the lights dropping, the first note hitting, and every single fan losing their minds in unison. That’s what these nights promise, and that’s why you need to lock in your tickets now. Because when March 2026 hits, Gaga’s not just performing—she’s rewriting the definition of concert mayhem, and you’ll either be part of it or scrolling through other people’s posts wishing you were.

