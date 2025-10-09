Label Error Triggers Recall Of Spring Rolls Sold Nationwide

Tai Foong USA of Seattle, Washington, is recalling a limited quantity of Fusia Asian Inspirations Veggie Spring Rolls after discovering the product may contain shrimp that is not declared on the label.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to shrimp or shellfish face the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat the product.

The affected spring rolls were distributed exclusively to ALDI stores nationwide and sold under the Fusia Asian Inspirations brand.

The recalled item is a 10-ounce retail package identified by UPC 4099100222258 with a best before date of May 17, 2027, printed on the back panel of the box. No other Fusia Asian Inspirations products are affected.

The recall was initiated after the company learned that certain cases of Shrimp Spring Rolls may have been inadvertently packaged in boxes labeled as Vegetable Spring Rolls.

The cause of the labeling error remains under investigation. Tai Foong USA said the recall is being conducted in cooperation with ALDI and the US Food and Drug Administration.

No confirmed allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported related to this issue.

Consumers who purchased the product should not consume it. The item should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Questions can be directed to Tai Foong USA at (206) 883-2317, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time, or by email at [email protected].

