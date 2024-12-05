Know Something? $35K Reward Offered In Hudson Valley Cold Case Murder On 20th Anniversary

On the anniversary the Town of New Windsor Police Department, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York State Police is requesting information regarding the murder of Nancy S. Smith, of New. Windsor on Dec. 5, 2001.

According to New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri, Smith was found dead in her house on Provost Drive in New Windsor.

That day, Smith’s parents received a call from her office saying that she had not shown up to work at the Horton Hospital in Middletown.

Worried, her parents went to her home, where they found her dead on the living room floor. Nancy’s death was the result of a vicious attack, and the investigation into her murder began, Valeri said.

To date, over 900 investigative leads have been pursued; detectives have re-examined evidence in this case and re-interviewed witnesses, friends, family members, co-workers, and other persons from Nancy’s life.

Representatives from public criminal and private DNA laboratories have been consulted, seeking the latest testing methods and technologies.

"So far, we have been unable to identify the perpetrator," the chief added.

A $35,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Moore with the Town of New Windsor Police Department at 845-563-4678 or by email at kmoore@newwindsor-ny.gov.

