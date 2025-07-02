A Few Clouds 81°

Know Him? Suspect Stole Gold Charm From Employee At Mall In NY, Police Say

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly grabbed a gold charm from a jewelry store employee's hand and ran out with it inside an Orange County Mall.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department released photos of the suspect, the charm he allegedly stole, and the tattoos on his hand. 

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, at the Piercing Pagoda jewelry store inside the Newburgh Mall, the Town of Newburgh Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 2. 

Officers say an unidentified man asked to view a gold Jesus Christ charm, then suddenly grabbed it from the employee’s hands and fled the scene. 

Police described the suspect as a "light-skinned African American man" with "distinct tattoos" on each hand. 

Surveillance images show the man wearing a gray Nike hoodie and a medical face mask. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Sisia at Msisia@townofnewburghpd.org or call the Town of Newburgh Police at 845-564-1100. Tips can be given anonymously and will be kept confidential. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

