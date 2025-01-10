Parolee Wanted For Sexual Abuse Of Child In NY Could Be In VA: Police

According to State Police, Juan A. Gonzalez Gomez, age 25, originally from Honduras, is wanted on an active warrant in Orange County for sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and forcible touching.

He is also wanted on two active parole violation warrants and may have traveled to Virginia, police said.

Gomez is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Lance Saraceno at 845-344-5300 or by email at Lance.Saraceno@troopers.ny.gov. Reference case No. 2400195631,

