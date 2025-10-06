Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
Fair 69°

SHARE

Knife-Wielding Robbery Suspect Arrested After Stealing Thousands From Rockland Store: Police

A 32-year-old man is facing felony charges after allegedly robbing a Hudson Valley phone store at knifepoint and stealing more than $3,600 in cash, police said.  

The robbery happened at Total Wireless in Spring Valley at 39 South Main St., police said. 

The robbery happened at Total Wireless in Spring Valley at 39 South Main St., police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The robbery happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, at Total Wireless, located at 39 South Main St. in Spring Valley, the Spring Valley Police Department announced on Monday, Oct. 6. 

Investigators said a masked man entered the store, pulled out a knife, and demanded money from an employee. The victim complied, handing over $3,600 from the register before the suspect fled.

Following what police described as a “thorough investigation,” the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Alex Orbe-Jaramillo of Nanuet. He was located and arrested on Monday by Spring Valley detectives, the department said. 

Orbe-Jaramillo was charged with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

He was arraigned before Judge Sweet in Spring Valley Village Court, where bail was set at $10,000 cash, $15,000 bond, or a $25,000 partially secured bond. 

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400 or email [email protected]

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE