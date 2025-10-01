Knife-Wielding Robbery Suspect Arrested After Gas Station Heist In NY: Police

The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 24, when officers responded at around 8:50 a.m. to the Mobil station at 91 Route 17K in Newburgh for a reported robbery, according to the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

Police said the suspect, identified as Reiny A. Tavares, 38, of Brooklyn, stole from the store and threatened a worker with a knife before fleeing the scene.

A search of the area was launched, and officers soon found Tavares on Route 17K. He was arrested and transported to the Town of Newburgh Police station for processing.

After his arrest, Tavares was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, and petit larceny.

Tavares was arraigned in City of Newburgh Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, or a $200,000 partially secured bond.

