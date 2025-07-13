Knife-Wielding Man Shot Dead After Stabbing Victim In NY; Officers Hospitalized: Police

Officers from the Sixth Precinct were called to the rear of 2505 Middle Country Road in Centereach at 8:48 a.m. for a disturbance involving a weapon, according to Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina.

At the scene, officers found a 44-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck. As the victim was being treated, Emilson Yoan Ordonez-Vanegaz, 29, came out of a nearby wooded area with a knife raised over his head, yelling and charging at the wounded man.

One officer fired at Ordonez-Vanegaz, striking him. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ordonez-Vanegaz was homeless, according to the police.

Two officers were transported to a local hospital for tinnitus, a hearing-related condition possibly caused during the incident.

The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad, Internal Affairs Bureau, and the New York State Attorney General’s Office are all investigating.

Anyone with information can leave a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting P3Tips.com. A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered if the tip leads to an arrest.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.