NY Native Ace Frehley, Guitarist Of Legendary Rock Band KISS, Dies

The guitarist's family announced his death in a statement early Thursday evening, Oct. 16.“We are completely devastated and heartbroken," the statement reads. "In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.

"The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

TMZ reported late Thursday afternoon that Frehley had been on a ventilator “for some time,” after a fall in his studio left him with a brain bleed, and the outlook was grim.

The fall happened about two weeks ago and forced him to cancel upcoming tour dates, the outlet reported.

Frehley, 74, was born Paul Daniel “Ace” Frehley and rose to fame as the band’s original lead guitarist, occasional lead vocalist, and a founding member. He invented the persona of The Spaceman (also known as Space Ace) and helped shape KISS from its start in 1973.

He grew up in the Bedford Park section of the Bronx in New York City. He got the nickname “Ace” in high school from friends who said he was “a real ace” for his ability to get dates.

He auditioned for Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss after seeing a Village Voice ad in late 1972, joined within weeks, and by January 1973 the band had the name KISS.

Frehley designed the double-lightning-bolt KISS logo and later penned fan favorites, recording his first lead vocal on “Shock Me” in 1977.

He left the band in 1982, rejoined for the 1996 reunion, and departed again in 2002. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 as a member of KISS.

Outside KISS, he scored success with his 1978 platinum solo debut and with Frehley’s Comet in the late 1980s. He has continued to record and tour, including the 2024 album 10,000 Volts and the 2025 release of Origins Vol. 3.

