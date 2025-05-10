Kentucky Derby Jockey Hit With $62K Fine, Suspension For Over-Whipping Champ Sovereignty

Junior Alvarado, 38, was fined $62,000 by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) on Friday after he whipped his horse too many times during the winning run at Churchill Downs.

He was also suspended for two days. HISA noted that it was Alvarado's second offense in 180 days, leading to the hefty fine.

"Mr. Alvarado’s fine was doubled pursuant to an escalating penalty structure for repeat riding crop violations within the previous 180 days," HISA stated.

"The escalating penalty structure was implemented to deter repeated riding crop violations and in furtherance of the safety and welfare of Covered Horses."

Officials said that Alvarado struck Sovereignty eight times during the race — in violation of regulations that only allow jockeys to strike the horse six times.

Alvarado acknowledged the infraction to BloodHorse, admitting that he got caught up in the moment and did not realize it until after the winning race that net him more than $300,000.

"I couldn't keep track of that," Alvarado told BloodHorse Saturday. "It's such a big race, there's so much that you've got on your mind.

"I wasn't galloping by 10 (lengths). When the extra whip happened, I was right next to the favorite and I needed to do what I needed to do at the time," Alvarado explained. "After (watching a replay), I saw I went over, but I had no time to think about that (in the moment)."

Alvarado and Sovereignty will be a no-show next week at the Preakness, though they are expected to be present for the third leg of the Triple Crown next month at the Belmont Stakes in New York.

There has not been a Triple Crown winner since Bob Baffert's Justify in 2018. Alvarado has 30 days to appeal the decision or pay his fine.

