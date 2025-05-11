Kangaroo Kills Zoo Worker Who Wanted To 'Roughhouse' With Animal: Report

Eric Slate worked at 5 Star Farm, a small park outside of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was found dead Friday night, May 9, in the kangaroo and wallaby pen at the petting zoo owned by his brother, WBTW said.

Horry County Councilman Mark Causey told The Post & Courier that Slate had a history of playing rough with the animal and was believed to have been doing that at the time of his death. Authorities have ordered an autopsy to determine Slate's cause of death.

The owners of 5 Star Farms said on Facebook that the kangaroo is not aggressive. They do not want to euthanize it, and South Carolina officials do not plan to force them to, The Post & Courier reported.

A kangaroo expert is expected to visit 5 Star Farm this week to verify the animal is OK and the enclosure is safe, WBTW said.

Kangaroo attacks on humans are rare. This is believed to be the first kangaroo killing in North America in nearly a century. However, attacks are not unheard of, and despite their cuddly appearance, the animals have several weapons at their disposal.

Dr Mark Eldridge, Principal Research Scientist and macropod expert at the Australian Museum, told Australian Geographic that kangaroos should be handled with caution.

“They’re extremely large and powerful animals with robust weaponry at their disposal," he said. "Their claws are long on both their front and hind legs, and on the latter, they have very long toenails that are quite blade-like. They’re designed to injure.”

