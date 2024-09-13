Justin Timberlake Admits Driving While Impaired In NY

The former NSYNC frontman, age 43, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving while ability impaired in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday, Sept. 13.

He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and complete 25 hours of community service within a year. He also agreed to make a public safety announcement about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The judge said Timberlake's New York State driver's license will have a 90-day suspension.

“I try to hold myself to a very high standard and this was not that,” Timberlake told reporters outside the courthouse. “I found myself in a position where I could’ve made a different decision.”

He went on to warn others against impaired driving.

“What I’d like to say is, even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There are so many alternatives, there’s many travel apps, take a taxi… don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” he said.

“This was a mistake that I made but I hope anybody listening or watching can learn from this mistake.”

Timberlake did not take questions.

Following the plea, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said he appreciated Timberlake's willingness to hold himself accountable.

"Today, Mr. Timberlake chose to plead guilty and accept responsibility for driving while his ability was impaired by alcohol," Tierney said.

"Mr. Timberlake received the same treatment as any other defendant. Justice should be applied equally to all individuals, regardless of their wealth or celebrity status."

Friday’s plea came months after Timberlake was arrested shortly after leaving the posh American Hotel in sag Harbor, at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, after a night of drinking with friends, according to multiple reports. He was held in jail overnight.

Sag Harbor Village Police said his BMW failed to stop at a stop sign on southbound Madison Street and he failed to stay on the right side of the road.

A traffic stop was initiated, and after an investigation, it was determined that Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition, police said.

An arrest report obtained by ABC News said his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, exhibited slowed speech, and was unsteady on his feet, police wrote.

Timberlake failed a sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer test three times, according to police. A judge later suspended his driver’s license.

Timberlake's attorney, Edward Burke Jr., had earlier maintained his client’s innocence while addressing reporters.

“He was not intoxicated,” Burke said following his arrest. “I’ll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated.”

Timberlake, and the rest of his NSYNC bandmates, notably appeared in a Budweiser public service announcement warning parents about the dangers of underage drinking.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.