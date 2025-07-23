Just Plane Indecent: Mile High Romp In Front Of Children Lands Couple In Cuffs

Trista Reilly, 42, and Christopher Arnold, 43, both of Danbury, face two felony charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition, according to Florida authorities.

The duo was aboard a Sarasota, Florida-bound flight on Saturday morning, July 19.

Shortly after their 10:30 a.m. takeoff from John F. Kennedy International Airport, a woman alerted a JetBlue flight attendant that she and her two children had seen Reilly allegedly masturbating Arnold and performing oral sex on him, according to a court affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.

The flight attendant went to speak to them, but as he approached, he saw Reilly's head bobbing up and down in Arnold's lap, the court report said.

Police were waiting for them at the gate when the plane landed about an hour later. The couple was arrested and released Monday on personal recognizance bonds, according to Sarasota County jail records.

