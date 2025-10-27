John Dickerson Leaving CBS, Fox News Star Reportedly Wanted For 'Evening News' Role

Dickerson announced his departure in an Instagram post on Monday, Oct. 27. The Washington, DC, and Northern Virginia native will leave CBS at the end of 2025.

In late January, Dickerson became co-anchor of the "CBS Evening News" with Maurice DuBois, a Long Island native and former CBS New York anchor.

"At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as 'Face the Nation' anchor for the first time," Dickerson wrote. "I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me— the work, the audience's attention and the honor of being a part of the network's history— and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you."

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS News president Tom Cibrowski said Dickerson "epitomizes the very best of journalism."

"He will co-anchor the CBS Evening News until the holidays, when he will say farewell," Cibrowski said. "Until then, we'll have plenty of time to thank him for his work here and honor his contributions to our success.”

Dickerson's exit follows a tumultuous month at CBS News under Weiss. The controversial new editor-in-chief joined earlier in October after Paramount Skydance's $150 million purchase of her "anti-woke" media outlet The Free Press.

Weiss has made drastic moves at CBS News, including an order for staff to submit memos describing their roles ahead of layoffs. The Pittsburgh native reportedly ended her first editorial call by saying "Let's do the f***ing news," a comment largely panned by staff members.

In her first major hire, Weiss is considering a prominent face on Fox News: Bret Baier. Oliver Darcy of Status News first reported that Weiss may tap the "Special Report with Bret Baier" anchor to lead "CBS Evening News" after Dickerson's departure.

Baier reportedly earns $14 million annually and is under contract with Fox through 2028. Conservative media moguls Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch would need to approve a potential CBS move for Baier.

Weiss' reported consideration of Baier has raised further questions about CBS News adopting a more right-wing bias in President Donald Trump's second term.

The 41-year-old has gained attention for her polarizing views as an opinion writer and podcaster. She is most widely known for her strong support for Israel, criticism of "cancel culture," and championing of conservative-backed causes despite describing herself as a "radical centrist" and "classical liberal."

Concerns about CBS News' shift have grown since the August merger of Paramount Global and Skydance Media. The newly formed conglomerate is led by CEO David Ellison, son of Oracle co-founder and strong Trump ally Larry Ellison.

After the merger, Paramount Skydance appointed Kenneth Weinstein as CBS News ombudsman. The former head of the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank, was nominated by Trump to be ambassador to Japan.

Dickerson was critical of Paramount's "60 Minutes" settlement with Trump, a deal widely criticized as a way to gain Federal Communications Commission approval for the Skydance merger.

"Can you hold power to account after paying it millions?" Dickerson said after the settlement was reached. "Can an audience trust you when it thinks you've traded away that trust? The audience will decide that."

CBS is also weighing internal candidates like former "Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell and "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil, The Independent reported. Another high-profile contender is reportedly CNN's Anderson Cooper, who already contributes to CBS News through his work on "60 Minutes."

Dickerson joined CBS in 2009 after more than a decade at Time and Slate. At the network, he moderated two Presidential debates and was also a co-anchor on "CBS This Morning."

The University of Virginia graduate is the son of Nancy Dickerson, CBS News' first female correspondent.

