John Cena’s Final WWE Match Set For December In DC: You Can’t See Him After That

The WWE announced that John Cena's final match in his yearlong farewell tour will be as the headliner at "Saturday Night's Main Event" on Dec. 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Cena announced earlier this year that he was hanging up his jorts and wrestling boots at the end of the year following an up-and-down run that saw him make a dramatic heel turn — before promptly returning as a face — and peaked with his record-setting 17th World Championship.

Now, his storied career will come to an end in the nation's capital.

“Washington, DC is the Sports Capital and the perfect place to honor John Cena’s remarkable legacy,” Angie M. Gates, President and CEO of Events DC, said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome WWE fans from our city and around the globe to witness an unforgettable final showdown in our nation’s capital."

"We deeply value our partnership with WWE and look forward to providing fans with an experience they will cherish forever."

In his final WWE run, Cena has taken on the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and most recently was squashed by Brock Lesnar.

Speculation is now running rampant about who his final match will be against.

“John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque stated.

“Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe.”

According to WWE, leading up to "Saturday Night's Main Event," there will be several events in the DC area, including a live episode of "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker" at The Howard Theatre on Friday, Dec. 12.

Tickets for Cena's final match will be made available at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 17. After that... you can't see him.

“It is our great privilege to host John Cena’s historic final match at Capital One Arena, a staple venue that has consistently witnessed dozens of marquee WWE events over the years,” said Jordan Silberman, President, Venues at Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

“There's no stage more fitting to celebrate the legacy of a true entertainment icon than our building, with a backdrop anchored in the heart of Downtown DC."

