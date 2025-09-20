Jimmy Kimmel, Disney Exploring Compromise For Show's Return To Air: Reports

Those talks are active but no deal is done, says Variety.

The negotiations follow ABC’s decision to pull the show “indefinitely” after affiliates moved to preempt it.

That decision came Wednesday, Sept. 17, after Nexstar said it would block the program “for the foreseeable future” following Kimmel’s comments about Donald Trump and the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Kimmel has not spoken publicly since the move.

Three people familiar with the talks told Variety that Kimmel’s business and legal teams are in detailed discussions with Disney and ABC executives.

The host is weighing the impact on his staff if the show does not return, the outlet report. His current contract is up in the coming months, according to multiple reports.

However, Kimmel was reportedly unwilling to apologize for his comments, which Disney and ABC had urged him to do, and that could eventually lead to an impasse.

The affiliate backlash set off a broader media fight. Nexstar, one of the largest station owners in the US, led the preemptions.

ABC then pulled the show from its schedule. Other late‑night hosts defended Kimmel and criticized Trump’s rhetoric, calling the move a political overreach, as Daily Voice reported.

Meanwhile, ABC’s “The View” sidestepped the controversy on air, despite it being the network’s biggest story and the show's history of eagerly exploring controversial topics.

Both sides are feeling pressure to find a landing spot. ABC faces a late‑night hole and restless affiliates, and a surge of Disney+ and Hulu subscription cancellations has been reported.

Kimmel faces a crew and writing staff in limbo. Variety reports that options on the table include editorial guardrails and clearer standards for future monologues.

ABC and Disney have not offered a timeline for a decision. Stations continue to fill the 11:35 p.m. slot mainly with "Celebrity Family Feud" reruns.

Kimmel, age 57, has hosted the show since 2003, making him the longest‑tenured current late‑night host in the US.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.