Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Friday, November 14th
Fair 71°

SHARE

Jewish Teen From Hudson Valley Among 4 Dead In Wrong-Way NJ Turnpike Crash: Cops

Four young Jewish men were killed and another driver seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on the New Jersey Turnpike early Sunday, Oct. 19, authorities said.

NJSP

NJSP

 Photo Credit: NJSP
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Troopers responded around 12:42 a.m. to the crash near milepost 1.3 in Carneys Point Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan.

Christopher Neff, 41, of Westminster, CO, was driving a Dodge pickup truck northbound in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike when it collided head-on with a Mazda SUV traveling south, Marchan said.

The Mazda, driven by Yaakov Kilberg, 19, of Lakewood, was carrying three passengers: Aharon Lebovits, 18, and Shlomo Cohen, 18, both of Lakewood, and Chaim Grossman, 18, of Fallsburg, New York, state police said.

After the head-on crash, the Mazda was struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Harpret Singh Sandhu, 29, of Nova Scotia, according to police.

All four occupants of the Mazda — Kilberg, Lebovits, Cohen, and Grossman — were pronounced dead at the scene, Marchan said.

Neff suffered serious injuries, while Sandhu was not hurt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional details are available at this time, Marchan said.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE