JetBlue Adds 11 Flights From Nyc-area Airports, Increasing Options From Major Northeast Hubs

The airline is expanding its Northeast flight network for summer 2025, JetBlue said in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The new flights will take off from Boston and several New York City-area airports.

John F. Kennedy International Airport will offer year-round flights to Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Windsor Locks, CT, and Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) in Warwick, RI. The once-daily trips will begin on Wednesday, Apr. 30.

JetBlue said the two flights to southern New England will help connect travelers to JFK's wider options.

"With these new destinations and routes, JetBlue is introducing even more travelers to our industry-leading service, strengthening our position in New York and as the East Coast's leisure airline," said Daniel Shurz, JetBlue's head of revenue, network, and enterprise planning. "We're excited to build on our momentum, offering customers across the Northeast and beyond even more travel opportunities."

JFK will also resume daily service from JFK to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Sunday, Mar. 30. Also on April 30, JetBlue will start once-daily flights to Detroit and Pittsburgh, along with summer seasonal service to Burbank, California.

LaGuardia Airport passengers can look forward to year-round service to Tampa, FL, with twice-daily flights also starting April 30. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) will offer summer seasonal flights to Los Angeles International Airport beginning April 30, complementing its existing service to LAX from JFK.

JetBlue is also adding two international flights from the New York metro area on Thursday, June 12. JFK will begin daily flights to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, while EWR will start summer seasonal service to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Boston Logan International Airport will also fly more with JetBlue. Starting April 30, one flight per day in the summer will go to Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP), along with Norfolk, Virginia, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Logan will also begin summer service to Traverse City, Michigan, on Thursday, June 5. Those flights will take off three times per week.

JetBlue is also adding summer flights to the Canadian Maritimes. Once-daily trips to Halifax, Nova Scotia, begin on Thursday, June 26.

International flights to Edinburgh, Scotland, and Madrid round out the new offerings at Logan, with summer service to the European cities starting on Thursday, May 22.

"We continue to focus on growing our leisure network in Boston by introducing more incredible new summer seasonal markets," Shurz said. "We know customers across New England love taking advantage of JetBlue’s great service and competitive fares for their summer vacations, and we think each of these will be extremely popular for our loyal customers in the region."

JetBlue flies to more than 100 destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and Europe.

