Jennifer Dulos' Family Speaks Out After Attorney Pleads To Lesser Charge, Gets Time Served

Attorney Kent Mawhinney, 59 — the lawyer for the New Canaan mom's husband husband —had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. However, he submitted an Alford plea on Friday, June 13, to interfering with an officer, according to NBC Connecticut. A judge sentenced him to time served — 11 months.

The Alford doctrine allows a defendant to acknowledge prosecutors have enough evidence to convict them, but they do not admit guilt.

Mawhinney told reporters outside the courthouse that he did not know where Jennifer Farber Dulos’s body was and would have told investigators if he did, the outlet reported.

In a statement following the ruling, Dulos’ family thanked prosecutors Paul Ferencek, Michelle Manning, and Sean McGuinness for their work on the case. They also expressed support for the decision to allow Mawhinney to plead to a lesser charge.

Today’s development does not absolve Kent Mawhinney of conspiracy to murder. His arrest warrant includes evidence sufficient to bring that charge, but the burden of proof is great by necessity. The conspiracy charge was dropped for multiple reasons, including the fact that another lengthy, complex jury trial would come at a substantial cost, financial as well as emotional, to all involved. We are in full support of the state’s attorneys’ decision.

The family also emphasized the need for answers.

“Recently, we marked the six-year milestone of Jennifer’s disappearance," the statement continued. "Many questions remain. It is clear that Jennifer was the victim of a systematically planned, ruthlessly executed murder, and her body still has not been found. We believe that someone possesses additional knowledge about where she is, and we hope fervently that they will come forward with that information.

"We miss Jennifer every day, in every way, and ask that you please respect the privacy of her family and loved ones.”

Mawhinney was a friend of Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. The couple was involved in a bitter divorce and custody battle at the time of her disappearance.

Jennifer Farber Dulos, 50, was reported missing on May 24, 2019. Her body was never recovered, and a court later declared her legally dead.

Prosecutors believe Fotis Dulos killed her at her New Canaan home and disposed of her body with the help of his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis.

Jennifer Farber Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school.

Fotis Dulos was initially charged with tampering with evidence, and later with murder. He died by suicide in 2020 before facing trial, but maintained his innocence.

A jury found Michelle Troconis guilty in 2024 of conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution, and evidence tampering. A judge sentenced her to 20 years in prison, suspended after 14 and a half years. She had faced up to 50 years behind bars.

Police say Troconis helped clean up a vehicle allegedly used in the crime, burned evidence in a fireplace at Fotis’ Farmington home, and manipulated his cell phone records to give him an alibi.

Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance made national headlines. She was part of a prominent New York family, including her late father, Hilliard Farber, a well-known investor and founder of Hilliard Farber & Co. She was also the niece of fashion designer Liz Claiborne, according to CBS News.

