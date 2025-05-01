Jaripeo Rodeo Event Leads To Noise Complaint Citation In Hudson Valley: Police

The citation resulted from an incident on Sunday, April 27, when officers from the New Windsor Police Department responded to numerous complaints from residents about excessive noise coming from the area near the Newburgh city line, the department said on Thursday, May 1.

Using decibel meters, police determined that the source of the noise was an outdoor rodeo event hosted at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center at 355 South William St. in Newburgh, hosted by Zamora Entertainment.

Although the event took place within Newburgh city limits, police said the sound levels measured in New Windsor exceeded the allowable noise limits set by New Windsor Town Code, the department said.

As a result, on Thursday, police issued a citation to Sergio Martinez, 35, of Yonkers, identified as an employee of Zamora Entertainment. He was charged with violating the town’s Noise and Illumination Control ordinance and is scheduled to appear in New Windsor Town Court on Tuesday, May 27.

“While we support community gatherings, they must be conducted within the bounds of our local laws,” said Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti. “This citation underscores our commitment to enforcing the noise ordinance and protecting the quality of life for all our residents.”

According to Zamora Live East Coast's website, the organization runs Jaripeo events, which feature a Mexican form of rodeo involving riding wild colts or bulls bareback while also performing exercises like throwing a lasso or bullfighting without harming the animal.

One of these events was held at the Armory Center on Sunday, according to Zamora's Facebook page.

