It’s Giving 90s Pop Perfection: Taylor Swift-Backstreet Boys Mashup Breaks The Internet

The remix, created by Lydia Getachew, took off after she shared it on Instagram, writing, “My brain immediately heard the drop in Elizabeth Taylor and I was like wait the bass is giving a drop in BSB... lo & behold, Max Martin produced both songs!"

The full mashup is on Getachew's YouTube channel, but the clip she shared was what went viral on social media, with Nick Carter sharing a video of himself dancing to it.

Yeah, it blew up.

Fans flooded the comments, and so did Taylor. In all caps, she wrote, “OH THE SQUEAL I JUST SQUEALT.”

Not to be outdone, AJ McLean shared his own Instagram reel jamming to the remix. Taylor popped up there, too, commenting, “OH HI AJ OH MY GOD.”

