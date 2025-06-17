Israeli Tech Guru Hillel Fuld Mistakenly Declared Dead After Cousin With Same Name Killed In NY

In a tragic case of mistaken identity, the incident initially sparked a wave of grief online when a news outlet erroneously reported that Fuld had been killed by a driver who fled the scene in Wyandanch on Friday, June 13, as Daily Voice reported.

Taking to social media Tuesday, June 17, Fuld–a well-known Israeli tech influencer, startup mentor, and vlogger–clarified that he is alive and that the victim was actually his cousin’s son.

“THIS IS NOT ME!! I am alive and well,” Fuld wrote on Facebook, sharing a screenshot of the article that mistakenly eulogized him. “We tragically lost a family member, whose name was also Hillel Fuld. He was my first cousin’s son. A terrible tragedy! He was a great kid and it is very shocking and devastating.”

Suffolk County Police confirmed that Hillel Fuld, 29, of Teaneck, New Jersey, was gravely injured in the wreck, which happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wyandanch and Mount Avenue. He later died at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

No suspects had been arrested as of Tuesday, June 17.

Fuld, known to many as Lewis, was an avid toy collector, as documented on his Instagram page, which boasts over 500 photos of various collectibles and figurines.

His sister, Shaya Fuld, remembered his warmth and sense of humor in a Facebook tribute.

"He was the kindest soul I've ever known, genuinely, not just in the easy moments, but in the small, quiet ways that mattered," she said. "He had this way of knowing when someone needed a laugh, a break, or just a reminder that they weren’t alone."

Funeral details for Fuld had not been publicized as of Tuesday, June 17.

The investigation into the fatal hit-and-run is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

