Israel Launches Air Strikes Against Iran Targeting Nuclear Sites

The strikes are the latest effort by Israel to destroy Iran's nuclear program. The scale, scope, and duration of the attacks are unclear, but an Israeli source told CNN, “This is not a one-day attack."

The declaration comes as Iranian state media report multiple explosions heard in Tehran, heightening fears of a broader conflict.

The government’s swift actions reflect a heightened alert as the situation develops, with citizens advised to remain vigilant and follow official guidance.

In response to the unfolding situation, Israeli authorities have ordered the closure of schools and workplaces across the country, while prohibiting public gatherings to ensure safety and security.

There was no US involvement or assistance in the strikes, an American official told CNN.

These developments mark a critical moment in Israeli-Iranian relations, underscoring the precarious nature of stability in the region.

