IRS Sending Out Billions In Tax Refunds: Here's When Yours Will Arrive

The IRS is churning through millions of returns, and for many, that long-awaited deposit could land any day now.

For weeks, federal officials have been processing millions of tax returns, and many taxpayers can expect to receive their refunds in the coming weeks as the calendar turns to June.

"The Internal Revenue Service encourages taxpayers living and working abroad to file their 2024 federal income tax return and pay any tax due by Monday, June 16, 2025," officials said.

Since June 15 falls on a Sunday in 2025, the deadline is delayed to Monday, June 16. Taxpayers can request an automatic extension to Oct. 15, if they can’t file by the June 16 deadline.

According to the IRS, the average tax refund a year ago was $3,138, up more than 2 percent from the previous year. They are expected to refund more than $211 billion in 2025.

Now, refunds will be issued depending on when returns were filed, according to the Hindustan Times, with paper filings being delayed.

For returns filed between May 1 and May 15

Paper filing: Refund expected between June 26 and July 10.

E-filing with direct deposit: Refund expected between May 22 and June 4.

E-filing with a mailed check: Refund expected between May 29 and June 11.

For returns filed between May 16 and May 31

Paper filing: Refund expected between July 11 and July 25.

E-filing with direct deposit: Refund expected between June 6 and June 19.

E-filing with a mailed check: Refund expected between June 13 and June 26.

Those still eagerly awaiting their refunds can check on their status by tracking it through the IRS website's "Where's My Refund" tool.

