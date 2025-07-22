Irate Over Noise, Man Shoots At Cops With Pellet Gun During NY Parking Enforcement, Police Say

Troy Police officers were using sirens and loudspeakers to clear 5th Avenue at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 22, to notify residents to move their vehicles so roadwork could continue without towing, the agency said.

That’s when 26-year-old Zachary Charney-Schatz leaned out of a second-story window and fired an air-powered pellet rifle at a marked Troy police vehicle, striking and damaging its door panel, police said.

Officers immediately established a perimeter and requested backup, including Troy’s Emergency Response Team, Colonie Police Department’s Special Services Team, and the Crisis Negotiations Team, police said.

Charney-Schatz eventually surrendered peacefully around 8:30 a.m. after negotiators made contact with him.

A court-ordered search of the apartment uncovered the pellet rifle in the kitchen along with an unrelated BB pistol, police said.

No one was injured during the incident, which Deputy Police Chief Steven Barker described as “another significant reminder of the dangers faced by first responders.”

“We are glad no injuries were sustained during the incident,” Barker said.

Charney-Schatz was arrested on suspicion of attempted assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.