Missiles Fired By Iran Toward US Base In Middle East Intercepted

Iran has launched missiles toward a US military base in the Middle East, prompting shelter-in-place warnings for Americans and raising fears of a wider war.

Explosions were reported near Al Udeid Air Base outside Doha, Qatar on Monday, June 23, following a statement from Iran’s military confirming the attack.

Al Udeid is the largest US military installation in the region and houses approximately 10,000 troops. It also serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command. President Trump visited the Qatar base in May.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Qatar’s defense ministry reported that its air defenses effectively intercepted the intermediate and short-range missiles aimed at the Al Udeid Air Base, saying that the attack resulted in no deaths or injuries.

Citing a source, CNN reported Iran tipped off Qatar that the attack was coming, indicating it may have been a tit-for-tat response after Trump ordered US military attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

On Monday morning Eastern time, the US Embassy in Qatar issued a warning urging Americans to shelter in place, and Qatar’s government closed its airspace and suspended flights as a “precautionary measure.”

CNN and Iran's state-run agency Tasnim also reported Iran fired one or more missiles toward an unspecific US base in Iraq, but Iran has not confirmed that.

