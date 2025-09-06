Internet’s Most Wanted: ‘Phillies Karen’ Who Stole Home Run Ball At Center Of Viral Witch Hunt

The woman made national headlines after she was caught on camera berating a man who handed over a ball hit over the fence by Bronxville, NY native and Phillies centerfielder Harrison Bader to his son, who was subsequently accosted by the unknown woman.

"That was mine. You took it from me," the woman could be heard yelling after there was a small scrum for the ball in the seats of loanDepot Park in Miami. "It was in my hands."

Ultimately, the woman was given the ball by the father, who ushered her away and sent her back to her seat.

The confused kid could be seen questioning the scenario until the woman went away — but both the Phillies and Marlins made things right for him.

According to reports, a Marlins rep later came to the family's section with an apology — and a small swag bag for the birthday boy — filled with multiple gifts.

After the game, Bader also met with the fan behind the scenes and signed a bat for him to make things right.

Way better than a home run ball.

As for the woman in question?

A day later, she has not been identified, though she received a rousing round of boos from the crowd, now the Internet is attempting to identify her.

"Yea(h) she said the ball landed in her seat it was hers the dad of the year in question simply responded 'you have to catch it to be yours' to which a Karen-esque meltdown ensued.," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Now, the hunt is on, for who the Internet has dubbed "Phillies Karen."

The Phillies wound up topping the Marlins 9-3 as they approach the playoffs. But it was the fireworks in the stands, not on the field, that made the headlines.

