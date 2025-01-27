Trooper Shot Himself On NY Highway Before Blaming 'Dark-Skinned Man,' Police Say

Thomas Mascia, 27, of West Hempstead, surrendered to police Monday morning, Jan. 27, before being arraigned on a count of making a false report and related charges in Nassau County District Court.

Mascia initially told colleagues that he was walking toward what he assumed was a disabled vehicle when he heard several shots fired by a “dark-skinned man” on the Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead shortly before midnight on Oct. 30, 2024.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and underwent emergency surgery at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, as Daily Voice reported.

Police said there was no bodycam footage of the shooting because Mascia did not activate the light bar on his patrol car. They initially claimed he did not fire any shots.

Law enforcement officers from around the region gathered at the hospital on Nov. 1, 2024, to celebrate Mascia's discharge as the multistate manhunt continued. A $15,000 reward was put up for information leading to an arrest.

Mascia’s account of the incident came into question days later and New York State Police launched an internal investigation into the matter. He was eventually fired for violating NYSP rules and standards, the agency said.

The investigation found that Mascia shot himself in the leg before making the false report to State Police, according to police.

"There was no evidence found to substantiate his story of stopping in the median of the Parkway to check on a disabled vehicle," NYSP said in a statement.

In court Monday, Mascia was arraigned on charges of official misconduct, making a false report, and tampering with physical evidence. He pleaded not guilty and was released without bail.

His parents, Thomas Mascia Sr., 62, and Dorothy Mascia, 55, both of West Hempstead, were also arraigned on charges of criminal possession of a firearm.

