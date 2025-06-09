Injured Hiker Rescued By Boat After Fall In Park Near Rockland/NJ Line

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 8, near the Northern Rockslide/Giant Stairs by the Rockland County/New Jersey line in Palisades Park, the Piermont Fire Department announced.

Piermont firefighters responded to help the Sparkill Fire Department with the rescue and arrived with 18 members, including high-angle rescue and marine dive teams. Rescuers soon reached the remote shoreline area by boat via the Hudson River.

Once on scene, two divers entered the water to help navigate the boat into the shallow area where the hiker was stranded.

EMTs evaluated the patient, who, fortunately, was able to walk with assistance. The hiker was carefully moved from the base of the mountain to the boat.

From there, the patient was transported by boat to Piermont, where emergency responders were waiting to provide further care.

