Injured Bear Spotted In NY Neighborhoods: Residents Urged to Keep Distance

Police in Orange County are urging residents to avoid contact with an injured bear spotted roaming in two local neighborhoods.  

An injured black bear has been spotted in the Indian Park and Furnace Brook areas of Warwick, police said. 

Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The Town of Warwick Police Department said Thursday afternoon, Aug. 7, that they have received multiple calls about the animal.  

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was contacted and advised police that the bear would be able to adapt to its injury, the department added. 

Authorities stressed that residents should not attempt to capture, feed, or give water to the bear. Instead, anyone with further concerns or sightings is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department directly. 

