Jobless Claims Hit Four-Year High, Inflation Jumps As Labor Market Weakens

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in August and reached a yearly rate of 2.9%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released on Thursday, Sept. 11. That's the biggest monthly jump since January, when yearly inflation was 3.0%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.3% in August and 3.1% over 12 months. Shelter, which makes up about one-third of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose 0.4% and was the largest driver of the increase.

Food costs climbed 0.5% in August. The jump was led by a 1.6% rise in fruit and vegetable costs, along with a 1.0% increase in meats, poultry, fish, and eggs.

Energy prices rose 0.7% in August, fueled by the 1.9% monthly increase in gasoline costs. Electricity jumped 6.2% and natural gas surged 13.8% from August 2024.

The higher inflation data comes as the labor market shows new signs of weakness.

Initial jobless claims jumped to 263,000 for the week ending Saturday, Sept. 6, the Labor Department said on September 11. That's the highest level since Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, and up 27,000 from the prior week.

The weakening job market and faster price growth are adding urgency to the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Markets expect Fed chair Jerome Powell to announce a quarter-point interest rate cut, with traders anticipating another in October and potentially a third in December.

Some analysts say the Fed could even move by half a point if jobless claims keep rising.

"Today's CPI report has been trumped by the jobless claims report," Principal Asset Management chief global strategist Seema Shah wrote, according to CNBC. "While the CPI report is a tad hotter than expected, it will not give the Fed a moment of hesitation when they announce a rate cut next week. If anything, the jump in jobless claims will inject a bit more urgency in the Fed's decision-making, with Powell likely signaling a sequence of rate cuts is on the way."

The unemployment spike follows August's lackluster jobs report, which showed just 22,000 jobs added nationwide. Revised BLS data also showed 13,000 positions were lost in June, marking the country's first month of negative job growth since December 2020.

August's unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3%, the highest since July 2024. A broader metric counting discouraged and underemployed workers rose to 8.1%, its highest since October 2021.

Confidence in finding a new job has dropped to a record low, according to a closely watched survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Respondents in August said they believed they had a 44.9% chance of landing another job if they lost their current one, the lowest level since the survey began in June 2013.

New Jersey reported one of the highest insured unemployment rates in the country at 2.8%, while Connecticut and New York saw some of the biggest weekly jumps in new claims.

