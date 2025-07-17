Infamous 'So I Raped You' Fugitive Caught In France, Pleads Guilty In Dorm Assault Case

Ian Thomas Cleary, 32, pleaded guilty to felony sexual assault during a hearing in Adams County Court in Pennsylvania on Thursday, July 17, according to newly filed court records.

Cleary admitted to raping Shannon Keeler, then 18, in her dorm room following a fraternity party at Gettysburg College in December 2013. Keeler, a lacrosse player and New Jersey native from Moorestown, testified that she repeatedly tried to get help while Cleary, a 20-year-old student at the time, followed her back to her room, forced his way in, and assaulted her.

Years later in 2020, Keeler received a string of chilling Facebook messages that appeared to come from Cleary, including:

“So I raped you.”“I’ll never do it to anyone ever again.”“I need to hear your voice.”“I’ll pray for you.”

Keeler, who now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, turned the messages over to law enforcement. Within weeks, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett filed a felony arrest warrant in June 2021. The case reignited scrutiny over how campus sex crimes are handled in Pennsylvania and beyond.

Cleary had been living abroad for several years. He was arrested on April 24, 2024, during a police check in Metz, France, and later extradited to Pennsylvania in early 2025 after losing an appeal. A judge denied him bail, citing the international flight risk noted in court documents: “Defendant extradited from France. Considered significant flight risk.”

Cleary grew up splitting time between his father’s home in Saratoga, California, and his mother’s home in Baltimore, Maryland, according to his Facebook. He transferred out of Gettysburg College in 2014 and earned his degree from Santa Clara University in 2016. He later worked for Tesla before moving to Europe, where he pursued medieval literature and self-published writing, according to his LinkedIn and personal website.

Keeler, represented by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR), has spoken publicly about her years-long pursuit of justice and the lack of action in the early years of the case, despite eyewitness accounts, a rape kit, and Cleary’s alleged online confession.

Cleary pleaded guilty without any sentencing agreement. Prosecutors have asked for a prison sentence of 4 to 8 years, but the judge may impose more or less. Sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

He remains held at the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex in Gettysburg. A psychological evaluation is pending to determine if Cleary will be classified as a sexually violent predator.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.