Indian Tycoon, Prince William’s Pal Dies After Swallowing Bee During Polo Match

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of the automotive manufacturing giant Sona Comstar, collapsed while playing at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, England, on Thursday, June 12, the exclusive club said on Instagram.

The Daily Mirror reported that Kapur went into anaphylactic shock after being stung inside the mouth, which triggered the heart attack.

News of Kapur’s death sparked an outpouring of condolences from around the globe. Sona Comstar called him a "visionary leader" in a post on X.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr. Sunjay Kapur. He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight, and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company,” the company said.

Sona Comstar operates facilities in several countries, including the United States.

Kapur was previously married to Bollywood superstar Karisma Kapoor; the couple divorced in 2016. He wed model Priya Sachdev the following year.

Kapur is survived by his wife and three children.

