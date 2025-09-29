Imelda To Deliver 40-60 MPH Gusts, Flooding Threats To Parts Of US Coast: Here's Latest

As of Monday morning, Sept. 29, the National Hurricane Center reported Imelda’s center about 60 miles south of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas and 295 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida. The storm was moving north at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Forecasters say Imelda’s track will stay offshore of the United States, but the system will still send large swells toward the coast.

From Florida to the Carolinas, residents can expect wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph, high surf, rip currents, and minor coastal flooding during high tides through Tuesday, Sept. 30. Water levels could rise 1 to 2 feet in some areas, while coastal regions of the Carolinas may pick up as much as 4 inches of rain.

The storm is also producing heavy rainfall in the northwestern Bahamas and eastern Cuba, where 2 to 8 inches could trigger flash flooding and mudslides.

By Tuesday, atmospheric conditions are expected to push Imelda farther out into the Atlantic, sparing the US shoreline a direct strike.

However, Bermuda may face a closer brush later in the week, and the National Hurricane Center has signaled that a Hurricane Watch could be issued for the island.

AccuWeather meteorologists note the setup is complicated by the presence of Hurricane Humberto farther east, which is influencing Imelda’s path.

The interaction between the two systems, along with dry air pushing south from high pressure over the Northeast, is steering Imelda away from land.

Imelda’s path and intensity remain under close watch as the Atlantic season enters its busiest stretch.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.