'I'm Everything You Fear': Rosie O'Donnell Hits Back After Trump Floats Revoking Citizenship

Posted late Saturday, July 12, alongside a photo of Trump socializing with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the comedian and Emmy-winning talk-show host's message casts Trump as “king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan."

O'Donnell declared that Trump's threat to strip her of citizenship only proves “I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours.”

"You call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth," O'Donnell wrote in the post.

O'Donnell lives in Ireland after moving from the United States in early 2025, a fact she referenced in her response to Trump saying she "got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze."

O'Donnell is pursuing dual citizenship, citing what she calls the “chaos” of American politics.

She went on to say Trump is "everything that is wrong with America – and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it."

She ended the post by saying, "i’m not yours to silence, i never was."

O’Donnell’s post came hours after Trump announced on Truth Social that he is “giving serious consideration” to revoking the 63-year-old Long Island native’s US citizenship, calling her “a Threat to Humanity” and urging that she “remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland”

Constitutional scholars quickly pointed out that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the United States and that no statute grants a president unilateral authority to revoke it.

The exchange is the latest chapter in a rivalry that began in 2006 when O’Donnell, then a co-host on “The View,” questioned Trump’s moral standing during the Tara Conner Miss USA scandal.

Trump retaliated with a media blitz, branding her “a real loser” but never following through on threatened lawsuits.

Legal experts say Trump’s threat is almost certainly empty. But, as O’Donnell’s fiery response shows, the political theater is far from over.

